Biden to roll out retooled crop production plan at Illinois farm

President Joe Biden will on Wednesday announce actions by the Agriculture Department to boost production of wheat and other food crops, pivoting quickly after lawmakers scrapped a $500 million White House crop proposal in a Ukraine aid bill.

Biden is expected to detail three administrative actions during a visit to a farm in Kankakee, Ill., that he says will help lower domestic food prices by boosting production and increase agricultural exports, thereby increasing farmers’ revenue and supporting jobs in farm and rural communities.

The Agriculture Department will remove restrictions in up to 681 counties on crop insurance coverage for double cropping, a practice that allows farmers to plant successive and different crops on the same land. A common double cropping combination is to plant wheat followed by soybeans in the same year, after the wheat is harvested.

More than 1,200 counties now have insurable double cropping, and a White House fact sheet said easing restrictions could bring the total to 1,935 counties.

The department also will double funding, from $250 million to $500 million, for an effort to spur more domestic production of fertilizer. Already rising before the war in Ukraine, fertilizer costs have surged since the conflict began. Russia is a major producer of phosphate fertilizer.