At political road race, Rep. Jim Cooper eyes the finish line

Rep. Jim Cooper’s team name says it all.

As captain of team “Not Running for Re-Election,” the Tennessee Democrat takes his mark at the starting line of the Capital Challenge race on Thursday for the last time as a member of Congress.

He picked the name with help from his staffers, who preferred it over options like “ABCDEF… Gerrymandering.” Cooper also floated “Lame Ducks Can Still Run,” but it didn’t make the cut.

“We run sloooowly,” Cooper said in his office Tuesday.

The three-mile charity road race sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers attracts participants from across the political spectrum and begins bright and early in Washington’s Anacostia Park.