New senior-focused ads from Democrats hit Scott’s plans for Medicare, Social Security

Democrats are launching an ad campaign targeting seniors to highlight Republican Sen. Rick Scott's push to have Congress to reauthorize legislation every five years.

The proposal in the 11-point plan from Scott, a Florida Republican and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is the focus of Facebook ads funded by the Democratic National Committee aimed at seniors in Senate battleground states. The ads feature questions from a Fox News Channel anchor about whether Scott's plan would "sunset" Social Security and Medicare, or require Congress to vote periodically to keep the programs running.

“Seniors across America depend on the Medicare and Social Security benefits they’ve been paying into for decades to access life-saving care and cover everyday expenses — and Republicans are putting their right to these hard-earned benefits in jeopardy,” Brooke Goren, the DNC's states communications director, said in a statement.

The Scott proposal would require programs enacted through federal legislation to be voted on every five years.