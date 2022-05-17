House Republicans announce fundraising effort to boost Latino members

House Republicans on Tuesday announced a new fundraising effort to grow the number of conservative Hispanic members in Congress.

Of the Hispanic members in the House, 29 are Democrats and 10 are Republicans. The Hispanic Leadership Trust, a political action committee, seeks to raise a great deal of money to bolster those numbers and help facilitate mentorship among candidates.

“One, it’s going to raise a hell of a lot of money, right? We’re talking millions, right? Because you need money,” said Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. “You need resources in order to: one, protect the members that we have up here, but two, grow in areas that we need. That’s one, but it’s not just going to be about resources. It’s going to be about mentorship.”

Gonzales, who was first elected in 2020, said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy helped him and other Latino members get elected that cycle, including Reps. Maria Elvíra Salazar of Florida and Mike Garcia of California. This political fundraising initiative intends to build on those accomplishments, he said.

“You know, Kevin’s been pushing this — how do we get more Hispanic members of Congress? How do we get more women? How do we get more veterans? Today, the Hispanic Leadership Trust just organizes that a little bit more, and it’s very exciting.”