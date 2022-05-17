Sometimes, a political party needs to listen to the voters

OPINION — If you haven’t read Ruy Teixeira’s “The Bankruptcy of the Democratic Party Left,” go and do it now.

In a post on "The Liberal Patriot," Teixeira, a political scientist and self-described “lifelong man of the Left,” blames the Democratic Party’s political leadership and progressive wing for most of the party’s problems.

After looking at "Build Back Better," the infrastructure law, voting rights, crime, energy and other issues, he concludes: “The thread that runs through all these failures is the Democratic Left’s adamant refusal to base its political approach on the actually-existing opinions and values of actually-existing American voters. Instead they entertain fantasies about kindling a prairie fire of progressive turnout with their approach, despite falling short again and again in the real world. It hasn’t worked and it won’t work. Instead, what they need is a plan on how to win outside of deep blue areas and states (the average Congressional Progressive Caucus leader is from a Democratic plus-19 district). That entails compromises that, so far, the Democratic Left has not been willing to make. Cultural moderation, effective governance and smart campaigning are what is needed to win in competitive areas of the country. If democracy is in as much danger as the Democratic Left appears to believe, would not such compromises be worth making? And wouldn’t winning make a nice change of pace at this point?”

In other words, it’s certainly time — past time — for Democrats to address the political realities of the House, the Senate, and the Electoral College and to come up with a plan to reposition the party.

After all, whatever the Democratic Party’s shortcomings, it is not the party of Republicans like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and Elise Stefanik and former President Donald Trump — radicals and con men (and women) who don’t care much for democracy, checks and balances, honesty and the norms and institutions that helped make this country great — and free.