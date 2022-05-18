Capitol Lens | Gold standard

Charles Mills, left, and Dave Yoho, right, accept the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal during the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the merchant mariners of World War II on Wednesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, presented the medal along with, immediately behind Pelosi from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic Reps. John Garamendi of California and Joe Courtney of Connecticut.