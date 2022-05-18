Primaries show divisions are not only between the parties, but within them

Primaries in five states Tuesday showed mixed results for both parties, as progressives claimed wins and saw losses while former President Donald Trump’s endorsement held more power in some races than others.

Spending by outside groups fueled competitive races on both sides of the aisle in several states but didn’t always carry the day.

The high-profile Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania was one of a handful of races that had not been called Wednesday, despite Trump using his company’s social media platform to urge former television host Mehmet Oz to declare victory. At the time, Oz's lead over hedge fund manager Dave McCormick was under 2,000 votes, well within the range for a statewide recount to be ordered.

The Democratic primary in Pennsylvania’s 12th District between state Rep. Summer Lee and attorney Steve Irwin also had not been called by The Associated Press as of Wednesday afternoon. Nor had moderate Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader’s bid for another term, in which he trailed liberal challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

But while progressives were counting both Lee’s and McLeod-Skinner’s potential wins as victories, two candidates they backed in North Carolina — Erica Smith in the 1st District and Nida Allam in the 4th — lost. So did Attica Scott in her race for Kentucky’s open 3rd District seat, although winner Morgan McGarvey shared her support for such programs as “Medicare for All,” the Green New Deal and universal prekindergarten.