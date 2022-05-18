Senate to test waters on money for restaurants, small businesses

Supporters of a $48 billion small-business aid bill to help restaurants and select other industries that suffered revenue losses during the pandemic are lobbying senators to back it ahead of a key procedural vote Thursday.

But the pleas may not be enough for most Republicans suffering from deficit-spending fatigue after lawmakers approved over $5 trillion worth of COVID-19 relief since 2020.

"My understanding is there may be the votes to stop that," Senate Small Business ranking member Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Wednesday ahead of the cloture vote on the motion to proceed, which requires 60 votes for adoption.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said "there may be a handful" of GOP votes but not enough to get to 60 since the package is largely deficit financed. Several Republicans individually confirmed their opposition.

Although most Democrats are likely to vote to begin debate on the bill, it's unclear how many support the measure. Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said he's not yet counted votes.