Governance dominates corporate shareholder votes, ahead of environmental, social issues

Governance proposals heavily dominate annual shareholder meetings despite activist investors’ concerns about material risks from environmental and social issues, according to an analysis from a financial think tank.

The number of proposals submitted globally at annual shareholder meetings increased by over 80 percent since 2012, to nearly 12,500 resolutions in 2021, according to data from Planet Tracker. Of the proposals submitted, governance issues such as executive compensation and shareholder rights accounted for 93 percent.

Planet Tracker investigates the risk of market failure related to environmental impact on oceans, food, and land use, focusing on materials such as textiles and plastics.

Those trends may shift in the U.S., where activist shareholders are garnering support and the Securities and Exchange Commission is encouraging more policy-focused shareholder proposals.

As it stands, however, social factors including diversity and inclusion efforts and workers’ rights made up 5 percent of proposals submitted, and environmental-related resolutions accounted for 2 percent. Governance’s dominance in proposals remained consistent throughout the decade, the report found.