Jan. 6 panel wants to ask Rep. Barry Loudermilk about tour it claims he led one day before Capitol riot

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Thursday asked Rep. Barry Loudermilk to voluntarily cooperate with the inquiry about a tour it says the Georgia Republican led in the Capitol complex the day before the attack.

“We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation. Based on our review of evidence in the Select Committee’s possession, we believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote to Loudermilk.

The letter states that public reporting and witness accounts indicate some people and groups tried to obtain information about the layout of the Capitol — and the office buildings of the House and Senate — in advance of Jan. 6.

In the week following the riot, members requested law enforcement officials in charge of Capitol security to investigate sightings of “outside groups in the complex” on Jan. 5 that “appeared to be associated with the rally at the White House” the next day, Thompson and Cheney said.

It was during that rally at the Ellipse that then-President Donald Trump implored his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell."