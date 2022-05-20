Senate Democrats record big April fundraising haul

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm plans to report on Friday that it hauled in $8.2 million in April, slightly more than its GOP counterpart, as both parties gear up for potential record-shattering expenditures in this year’s midterm elections.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also will report holding $45.9 million cash on hand in its monthly disclosure to the Federal Election Commission, the group shared first with CQ Roll Call. The National Republican Senatorial Committee previously said that it would report holding $45.1 million, after raising $8.1 million in April, according to a news release. The NRSC's FEC filing indeed reflected that amount of cash on hand.

The DSCC, which is seeking to protect vulnerable members such as Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, started off the 2021-2022 cycle with a cash-on-hand deficit compared with the NRSC. The DSCC reported holding $9 million as of Jan. 31, 2021, while the NRSC held $17.2 million at that time, according to FEC records.

The NRSC said earlier this month its cash on hand of $45.1 million at the end of April represented “the highest cash on hand in the history of either the NRSC or the DSCC,” but the DSCC said it was poised to report even more: $45.9 million.

The April reports will not reflect a recent surge in fundraising after an early May story in Politico reported the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 1973 landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.