Two vices Washington just can’t kick: Trump’s sway and reconciliation dreams

ANALYSIS — Vices and habits, in life and politics, can be tough to give up. This week offered examples aplenty.

Republicans just cannot kick their Donald Trump habit — nor will he let them. And Democrats just cannot quit the idea of an amorphous reconciliation package, perhaps their final shot at winning back voters who blame them for the economic malaise.

When it comes to the “Trump effect” on congressional and state-level campaigns, Tuesday’s busy primary night yielded one clear conclusion: It’s complicated. And when it comes to congressional Democrats pining to pass a bill — any bill — that might convince voters they are trying to make Americans’ lives better, it’s even more complicated.

There are reasons to review Tuesday’s Republican primaries and conclude that Trump’s grip over the GOP is weakening.

But, when coupled with previous primary wins, Trump resembles a professional baseball star who has hit for average methodically remaking himself into a slugger — able to park one and drive home runs in big at-bats.