CDC identifies four new presumptive cases of monkeypox, preps treatment

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified four presumptive and one confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, and public health officials expect physicians to diagnose more Americans with the virus in the coming days.

Unlike COVID-19, a novel disease that took the country by surprise and by storm, the U.S. has dealt with monkeypox outbreaks in the past and has vaccines and therapeutics on hand that can treat the virus and prevent serious illness. As cases ramp up, the Biden administration is working on releasing vaccines and treatments from the Strategic National Stockpile so physicians can use them as needed.

The four presumptive cases include one individual from New York City, one from Florida, and two from Utah. Last week public health officials confirmed a case in Massachusetts. Those who have tested positive for orthopox infection are considered to have a presumed case. The CDC must conduct final testing for monkeypox.

"I want to emphasize that we're in the early days of this response. It's likely that there are going to be additional cases reported in the United States," Jennifer McQuiston, a deputy director of the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases, told reporters Monday.

Cases of monkeypox, smallpox's less infectious, less deadly cousin, have been popping up around the world over the last two weeks. These recent cases are different than previous monkeypox outbreaks because most cases do not involve any recent travel to Nigeria or to another country where the virus is normally found.