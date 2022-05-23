House Democrats hold firm on Title 42 policy after court ruling

House Democrats and immigrant advocates called on the Senate to vote against any legislation that would make pandemic-era asylum restrictions permanent, after a court ruling Friday that keeps the border controls in place for now.

The Biden administration had planned to rescind the public health-related directive known as Title 42 on Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined it was no longer needed.

Instead, Judge Robert Summerhays ruled that the policy should be maintained nationwide while two dozen Republican-led states pursue a lawsuit that challenges the Biden administration decision. Title 42 has allowed border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants without considering their asylum claims for more than two years.

On a call with reporters Monday, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., described the ruling from a Trump-appointed Louisiana federal judge as “a decision driven by politics and not facts.”

Jayapal said the court order means Title 42 will be in place regardless of congressional votes, so it is important for Democrats not to vote in favor of any legislation that “demonizes immigrants,” either a stand-alone bill or an amendment to a larger package.