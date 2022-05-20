Judge puts hold on plan to lift Title 42 border expulsion policy

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to maintain, for now, pandemic-related restrictions that have largely closed the borders to asylum-seekers for more than two years.

The 47-page order from Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana halts the Biden administration’s plans to lift the public health directive known as Title 42 on Monday.

Summerhays ruled that the policy should be maintained nationwide while two dozen Republican-led states pursue a lawsuit that challenges the Biden administration decision. The judge found the states had proved they were likely to prevail on their claims that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not follow the proper steps when it issued its memo to terminate the Title 42 policy.

And Summerhays wrote that, if the Title 42 policy were lifted, the states would face unrecoverable increases in costs for health care reimbursements and education services for immigrants.

“The record reflects that — based on the government's own predictions — that the Termination Order will result in an increase in daily border crossings and that this increase could be as large as a three-fold increase to 18,000 daily border crossings,” Summerhays wrote.