Trump gubernatorial endorsements show questionable judgment

ANALYSIS — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed dozens of candidates in 2022 Republican primaries for the House, the Senate and governor. Many have been safe Republican incumbents like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Other times, Trump has endorsed high profile challengers or open seat hopefuls in competitive contests, including J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary, and Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate race.

Many in the media are tracking the endorsements, and the primary victory of a Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania gubernatorial hopeful, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, has already been seen by some as evidence of Trump’s continued influence in his party.

But there already are more than a few signs that Trump’s endorsements in governors’ races will be less important than in contests for Congress, and Trump losses in gubernatorial contests could make the former president look increasingly weak.

In Idaho, the former president failed to deliver, when Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin fell to incumbent Gov. Brad Little by more than 20 points, 53 percent to 32 percent, in the Republican primary.