Texas school shooting precedes Senate hearing on pick to run ATF

Steven Dettelbach starts the most public part of his effort to become only the second person to successfully run the Senate confirmation gantlet to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a political high-wire act at a hearing Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

His nomination coincides with a recent surge in mass shootings and other gun violence that likely will dominate the hearing. Senators will question Dettelbach the morning after a gunman killed 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 days after a racially motivated gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y., according to authorities in those states.

The Texas shooting comes a little less than 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., where a shooter killed 26 students and teachers. That and other mass shootings have prompted pushes for gun control legislation from Democrats that have stalled amid Republican opposition in the Senate.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, a leading voice on those efforts after Sandy Hook, took to the Senate floor Tuesday after the Texas shooting to “beg” Republicans to take action on gun regulations. “Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” Murphy said.

And Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin of Illinois said Congress must act. “I implore — beg — my Republican colleagues to join Democrats in finally making changes to our gun laws to help prevent Americans from reliving this gun tragedy far too often,” Durbin said.