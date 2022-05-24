McBath ousts Bourdeaux in Georgia primary

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath beat fellow Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux on Tuesday in the primary in Georgia’s 7th District, a race that pitted two Democratic stars against each other after redistricting slashed Democrats’ control over the Atlanta suburbs.

McBath had 63 percent of the vote to Bourdeaux’s 31 percent when the AP called the race at 10 p.m. State Rep. Donna McLeod had 6 percent.

Bourdeaux is the first Democratic incumbent to lose a primary this year, following losses by Republicans Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina last week and David McKinley of West Virginia the week before that.

McBath switched districts to avoid running again in the neighboring 6th District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. The decision forced Democrats to take sides. Both McBath and Bourdeaux had flipped their current districts in high-profile elections in 2018 and 2020, respectively, with the support of House progressives. But Bourdeaux joined the centrist Blue Dog Coalition and McBath, a gun control advocate whose son was murdered at a gas station in 2012, is now seen as the more progressive of the two.

Bourdeaux, a public policy expert, also angered some progressive groups last summer when she joined a group of centrist Democrats who threatened to derail President Joe Biden’s social spending and climate change package unless the House voted first on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that had already been passed by the Senate. That gambit was one of several roadblocks that ultimately led to the unraveling of Democrats’ hopes of ushering in a new era of government spending that they had hoped to make a centerpiece of their 2022 midterm campaigns.