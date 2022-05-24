Senate confirms Democratic nominee to FEC

The Senate voted 54-38 Tuesday to confirm Democratic political lawyer Dara Lindenbaum, whose clients included the gubernatorial campaign of Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, to serve on the Federal Election Commission.

An election lawyer with the firm Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock, Lindenbaum will fill the seat of Steven Walther, an independent who was picked by Democrats and had been serving on a long-expired term. The agency, which enforces federal campaign finance laws, is designed to have three Republican and three Democratic commissioners and often deadlocks 3-3 along party lines, but in recent years it had too few commissioners to conduct official business or even hold meetings.

When Lindenbaum joins the agency, five commissioners will have been confirmed since May 2020. Commissioner Ellen Weintraub has served since 2002.

“I know how important a fully functioning FEC is to federal candidates who need to avail themselves of the FEC's guidance and advisory opinions. I also know how important the stability of the agency is to the regulated community,” said GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri on the Senate floor Tuesday ahead of the vote in support of Lindenbaum’s nomination.

“And while the commissioners to the Federal Election Commission are by design partisan, and it's unlikely that every senator will agree with the views of all nominees, Ms. Lindenbaum has expressed a willingness to work with the other commissioners and find consensus to do the important work of the agency,” Blunt said.