Potential criminal matter regarding Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton referred to DOJ

A potential criminal matter involving Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been referred by the agency’s inspector general to the Department of Justice, according to an email obtained by CQ Roll Call and sources familiar with the matter.

The scope of the referral is unclear, as is what prompted it.

In June 2021, CQ Roll Call reported that Blanton was investigated by the agency’s inspector general for allegedly misusing his official government car, a black Ford Explorer.

In April, Architect of the Capitol Inspector General Christopher P. Failla informed congressional committees with oversight of the agency about the status of the referral concerning Blanton. Failla wrote that “all interviews have been completed by DOJ investigators and AOC OIG Investigators,” referring to Department of Justice investigators and investigators from his office, respectively.

Blanton “has been made aware he is under Federal Investigation by the DOJ investigators and he has obtained legal counsel for himself and his family,” Failla wrote.