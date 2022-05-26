Senate Judiciary Committee sends DC Circuit nominee to the floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Judge J. Michelle Childs for the influential federal appeals court in Washington, in a bipartisan 17-5 vote that sets up a later final confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

Childs, who was widely discussed as one of several Black women judges on a shortlist for President Joe Biden’s first nomination to the Supreme Court, had the backing of all Democrats and most Republicans on the panel for a spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Nominees for the D.C. Circuit often attract controversy during the confirmation process because the court handles cases of national sweep on environmental, labor, immigration and other policy issues.

On Thursday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham praised Childs’ work as a federal district judge and state judge in his home state. Graham had been vocal in his support for her as Biden’s high court nominee, but the president selected Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed in April.

During Jackson’s confirmation process, Graham and Republicans frequently pointed to Childs as a nominee with a better chance to get bipartisan support in a bid to be the Supreme Court’s first Black woman.