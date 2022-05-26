A third Trump miss in Georgia

The size of the GOP incumbents’ victories in the Georgia primary results reflects a forward-looking Republican electorate that has moved beyond the 2020 elections and the disastrous loss of two Senate seats.

It was a turning-point election both for Republicans, who want to reverse those results, and Democrats, who have their work cut out for them if they hope to hold the Senate seat and gain the governorship.

But for former President Donald Trump, who has spent the past 18 months chasing an election victory that slipped through his hands, the Georgia primary election has been all about winning the state that was at the epicenter of his 2020 election defeat and cost Republicans the majority in the Senate.

While Trump remains a popular figure with many Republicans, for Georgia voters, this wasn’t an election about revenge or punishment. It was all about looking toward the future, not relitigating contentious past elections. With the country hammered by record inflation, Georgia Republicans have moved on, and Tuesday’s vote is the proof.

The size of the vote against the Trump-endorsed candidates makes it clear this was an intraparty fight that didn’t need to happen. Georgia alone didn’t cost Trump his reelection bid, but of all the heated contests this primary season, defeating the three top GOP state officials in Georgia has clearly been Trump’s priority. For more than a year, the former president has aimed his frustration and harsh rhetoric at Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, who he apparently blames for his loss in Georgia and the failure of his efforts to overturn the November results in the state.