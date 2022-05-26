Eric Orner couldn’t just lug a sketchbook through the halls of Congress, since he was wary of what it would look like. But he always had a pen and paper.

The cartoonist would use free moments to note what was happening around him on little slips of paper and stuff them in his pocket. When he got home from his job as a congressional staffer, he would transfer them to sketchbooks.

As he embarked on a biography of Barney Frank, those scrawled drawings came in handy.

“I got a lot of these old notebooks that are crammed with the funny little details that sparked my imagination,” he said, describing one showing Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut dancing at an event.

“She was dancing with these sort of big joyous, sweeping motions,” he said. “It sat in a sketchbook for 10 years until there was a reason to revisit it.”