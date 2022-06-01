Jan. 6 panel won’t get all it seeks for public hearings this month

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will have a list of subpoenas that it may never get to fully enforce before it moves forward with a series of public hearings in the next few weeks.

The committee intends to showcase what it uncovered in months of work on the events surrounding the attack, such as the more than 1,000 interviews it has conducted and thousands of documents it received from even recalcitrant witnesses.

Yet the plodding pace at which committees can enforce congressional oversight means some major players and key records remain out of reach, which appears to include testimony from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other Republicans who received subpoenas nearly three weeks ago.

Experts say any effort to use the court system to force those members to testify may drag on after the committee’s planned public airings of findings. The committee is “at the mercy of the congressional calendar” with midterm elections looming, according to Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies Congress and House oversight efforts.

“At some point they need to start telling that story, or else they run the risk of running out of time,” Reynolds said. “There’s a ticking clock.”