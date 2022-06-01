Voting begun in Nevada primary, with key congressional battles on tap this fall

Primary ballots are already being cast in Nevada, where three of the state's four House races and the state's Senate contest will play key roles in determining which party controls Congress next year.

Early voting kicked off on Saturday, and there are plenty of ways for Nevadans to vote either in person or by mail ahead of the June 14 primary.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — one of the most vulnerable senators on the ballot this year — leads a slate of Democratic incumbents seeking renomination. While she does not have a serious challenge in the primary, the same cannot be said for all of her House colleagues.

Cortez Masto is waiting to find out the identity of her opponent. Oddsmakers favor former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the 2018 Republican nominee for governor. He was up by 15 points in a recent Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll.

Both Cortez Masto and Laxalt were on the campaign trail on the first weekend of early voting. Laxalt's stops included an early vote kickoff in Henderson and a Gun Owners of America pro-Second Amendment event. Cortez Masto's schedule included a kickoff event focused on abortion rights in North Las Vegas with the group Nevada Democratic Victory.