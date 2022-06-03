NY Rep. Jacobs ends campaign after support for gun ban riled GOP

Facing a likely challenge in the Republican primary for saying he would support some gun control proposals, New York Rep. Chris Jacobs said Friday he would not seek reelection for a second full term.

“I truly believe I could win this election, but it would be an incredibly divisive election for both the Republican Party and for the people of the 23rd District, many of whom I have not ever represented,” Jacobs said. “The last thing we need is an incredibly negative, half-truth-filled media attack funded by millions of dollars of special interest money coming into our community around this issue of guns and gun violence and gun control.”

After mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, Jacobs said he would support a ban on assault weapons and limits on high-capacity magazines, among other proposals meant to decrease mass shootings.

“If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it,” Jacobs said at a news conference last week, according to The Buffalo News. “So I want to be clear: I would vote for it.”

Jacobs’ decision comes as other Republicans were considering challenging him in an August primary. The filing deadline is June 10. His withdrawal shows that supporting gun control remains divisive in many parts of the Republican Party.