Biden taps brakes on solar tariffs, moves to boost clean energy

The White House announced a two-prong approach to clean energy Monday that senior administration officials said will keep the president’s “Made in America” agenda moving forward and delay for 24 months any new tariffs on imported solar components under scrutiny by the Commerce Department.

The White House said it isn't compromising the integrity of the Commerce Department's case, but is seeking to provide “stability and savings” to energy markets while the investigation continues.The two actions will keep the solar industry on track to have generating capacity of 22.5 gigawatts of electricity by 2024, up from 7.5 gigawatts at the start of the Biden administration.

The White House outlined the actions in fact sheet. A senior administration official fielded questions from reporters during a background call about the legality of invoking emergency powers to delay possible tariffs, saying the president was using the emergencies provisions of a 1930 law as the basis for the action.

“This administration has been steadfast in making sure the processes around the implementation and enforcement of our trade laws are carried out consistent with those laws with integrity, appreciating the quasi-judicial nature of the specific investigation,” said the official, who is not named under the ground rules set by the White House for the call.

“What you’re seeing the president do is to utilize an authority that is also provided in those very trade laws that allows him to recognize emergency circumstances and take action as a result of that,” the official added.