Armed Services Committee plans 4.6 percent military pay raise

The House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee’s portion of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act would raise military pay by 4.6 percent and support a proposed cut of 12,000 Army soldiers.

The pay increase, the largest the military has seen in 20 years but well short of the current inflation rate, mirrors President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget request. But lawmakers, including House Armed Services ranking member Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., have said the increase is inadequate given inflation, which is running above 8 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A subcommittee aide told reporters that there is congressional interest in potentially raising the level of military pay further, but no proposals to do so have emerged so far.

Troop cut planned

The mark would also commission studies on the military’s basic housing allowance, a program that offsets the cost of private housing for troops, increasing the pay of military child care center employees and reimbursing moving expenses for military spouses who own home businesses.

The bill would cut the Army’s end strength for fiscal 2023 by 12,000 troops, reflecting the service’s own proposal.