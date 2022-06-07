Bipartisan crypto bill outlines regulatory, tax framework

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission would win jurisdiction over most large digital assets in a wide-ranging, bipartisan package of cryptocurrency legislation introduced Tuesday that would provide a softer treatment of digital assets to the tax code.

Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., proposed the measure, saying it would offer certainty and clarity to the growing cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, which welcomed its introduction. Their bill would write definitions related to cryptocurrency trading into law, introduce tax exemptions and create a detailed regulatory framework for digital assets.

The bill would treat cryptocurrency as a commodity and give the CFTC regulatory authority over digital asset spot markets, including bitcoin and ether. Spot means the direct trading of commodities and financial instruments.

“Digital assets, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous growth in the past few years and offer substantial potential benefits if harnessed correctly,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “It is critical that the United States play a leading role in developing policy to regulate new financial products, while also encouraging innovation and protecting consumers.”

In the U.S., there is no overarching and centralized regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, according to a House Financial Services Committee memo from December. Critics have said the federal government’s unfocused approach to digital asset regulation is stifling innovation while others look to clamp down on its criminal use.