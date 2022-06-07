Democrats set up votes on gun legislation as Senate negotiates

House Democrats plan to press forward on voting, starting Wednesday, on a series of gun control proposals, most of which appear to have slim chance to become law amid Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate.

In the wake of a recent wave of mass shootings at a Texas elementary school and across the country, Democrats have largely united on gun control measures that would raise the age to purchase certain firearms, or back “red flag” laws for emergency gun seizures and other proposals.

If the House passes the bills, they would head to the Senate and await action along with two measures the House passed last year to expand criminal background checks prior to gun purchases.

As Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz put it at a gun victims event Tuesday on the National Mall, the action would be taken “to put pressure on the United States Senate to at least do something.”

But Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a key Republican in bipartisan negotiations for gun proposals that could make it through the Senate, quashed some of those hopes Monday night when he signaled that Republicans would not accept many of the proposals.