House Armed Services panel aims to bolster biomanufacturing

The House Armed Services Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems Subcommittee’s portion of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act would seek to foster biotechnology that could improve the U.S. military’s effectiveness.

The mark aims to create new biomanufacturing facilities, among other steps, to help transition biotech for potential military use from the experimentation stage all the way into production.

“We are hopeful that this will provide a new and much needed capability to transition products successfully proven in the lab to the commercial scale and provide that intermediate step that is currently very difficult for a lot of technologies to bridge,” a subcommittee aide told reporters Tuesday.

The legislative text and draft report language from the panel is also replete with provisions designed to encourage innovation and efficiency in the Defense Department’s use of information technology, software, sensors and the like.

The subcommittee made the bill and report language public on Tuesday and plans to mark it up on Wednesday. On June 22, the full committee is scheduled to hold its marathon annual markup, which will wrap up all its subcommittees’ marks into one measure, add the full committee's changes and then report it to the House.