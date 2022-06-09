House passes ‘red flag’ bill in hopes of stemming shootings

The House voted 224-202 on Thursday to allow federal courts to temporarily bar some people from possessing or purchasing firearms if they are believed to pose a risk to themselves or others.

Under the bill, sponsored by Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., law enforcement officers, family members or household members could petition a federal court for an “extreme risk protection order” to temporarily prohibit an individual from possessing, purchasing or receiving firearms or ammunition.

The passage of the bill caps the House’s actions this week on gun violence, which included votes on other gun control bills and testimony from survivors of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“This is absolutely the most common-sense proposal that will come before Congress on guns,” said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. “Keep them out of the hands of people that are dangerous to themselves and others.”

The Senate is unlikely to pass the legislation as written, but a bipartisan group of senators is considering a similar proposal that would create a grant program for states to create their own “red flag” laws.