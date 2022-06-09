Jan. 6 panel to begin presenting its findings while House GOP fights to mitigate political damage

As the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack begins to reveal its findings at the first of several high-profile June hearings, Republicans are ramping up efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the panel’s work.

The committee will hear testimony on Thursday evening from Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer who suffered a traumatic brain injury while defending the building from rioters during the insurrection by a pro-Donald Trump mob. Her injuries have prevented her from returning to the department’s First Responder Unit. Nick Quested, a filmmaker who documented the violence carried out by the Proud Boys, will also testify. Five members of the far-right group are facing seditious conspiracy charges for their parts in the insurrection. Edwards and Quested will recount what they saw and heard from the rioters they encountered, a committee aide said.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will guide the public through what evidence the panel has found during its methodical monthslong probe.

“I look forward to both witnesses, as well as the chair and the vice chair, you know, kind of guiding this and talking to the American public about what we’ve learned,” committee member Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said of the Thursday prime-time hearing.

Thompson will frame the Capitol attack in a broader historical context and discuss what an aberration that day was in the history of American democracy, according to a committee staffer. In addition to new audio and visual materials, recordings of some of the more than 1,000 witnesses interviewed by the committee will be shown, the aide said.