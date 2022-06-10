A president who once had too much voice turns to Hollywood, suddenly lacking an effective one

ANALYSIS — There was no more fitting place for President Joe Biden to spend most of his week than Los Angeles, aka Tinseltown, for a summit with North and South American leaders.

His poll numbers stagnant, his messages falling flat, his influence minimal, Biden in recent weeks has deployed celebrities to the White House briefing room to speak for him. It is a paradox for a president who, as a senator and vice president, famously had too much voice: He suddenly lacks one.

During a Wednesday night appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the 79-year-old Biden admitted his team lacks an effective communications strategy. He also had trouble, at times, finding the right words. Kimmel eventually showed some mercy on his special guest and quickly went to a commercial break.

“So there’s a lot of major things we’ve done, but what we haven’t done is we haven’t been able to communicate it in a way that is…” the president told Kimmel, never able to finish the thought.

Such moments are not rare, so his staff has turned to Hollywood, eager to sell what Team Biden sees as a successful first 17 months in office. First up was K-pop group BTS.