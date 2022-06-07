Matthew McConaughey brings messages from Uvalde to the White House

Matthew McConaughey's visit to the White House press briefing room was not in the slightest degree for entertainment.

The Academy Award-winning actor's advocacy for new gun laws brought him to the White House Tuesday, where he spoke of the discussions he has had in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, since the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school there. He told of meeting, along with his wife Camila Alves, with a local funeral director as makeup artists and morticians were working around-the-clock to prepare for burial the 19 students and two teachers murdered.

"They needed extensive restoration. Why? Due to the exceptionally large exit wounds of an AR-15 rifle," McConaughey said, delivering a statement to reporters after a brief meeting with President Joe Biden. "Most of the bodies so mutilated that only DNA tests or a green Converse could identify. Many children were left not only dead but hollow, so yes counselors are going to be the new reality for a long time."

McConaughey had been touring Capitol Hill this week ahead of his White House visit, meeting with key lawmakers from both parties including both Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and the ranking Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa.

"Can both sides see beyond the political problem at hand and admit that we have a life preservation problem on our hands? We've got a chance right now to reach for and to grasp a higher ground above our political affiliations, a chance to make a choice that does more than protect your party," McConaughey said at the White House.