Democrats seek national plan for protecting abortion

Democrats and abortion rights advocates are seeking clarity on federal restrictions and challenges ahead of the Supreme Court releasing a decision expected to reverse the 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this month, with both abortion rights advocates and opponents preparing for states to regain the ability to regulate abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Were the high court to overturn the legal precedent established by the 1973 Roe decision, access to legal abortions would become a patchwork, and the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation said 17 states would effectively outlaw most abortions.

Polling released by KFF on Thursday showed that 45 percent of people living in these 17 states are unaware that abortion would become illegal in their states if Roe is overturned. Forty-two percent said they were unsure and 13 percent said they believed abortion would be legal.

The survey also found that 74 percent of individuals in these states oppose laws that would ban abortion.