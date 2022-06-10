White House lays out new migration commitments

The White House on Friday announced a slate of new initiatives to address irregular migration, as President Joe Biden meets with leaders of other Western Hemisphere nations at the Summit of the Americas.

The new actions are part of a new regional declaration on migration the U.S. and other countries will present at the summit on Friday. Historically high migration at the U.S.-Mexico border has strained government resources in recent years, and the Biden administration has vowed to address its root causes.

“The Western Hemisphere, as a region, is undergoing historic and unprecedented rates of irregular migration. Nearly every country has been impacted,” a senior administration official told reporters Thursday. “And that is why President Biden is pursuing bold and concrete action to address hemispheric responsibility for the migration challenge the region is facing.”

Under the declaration, participating countries will strengthen asylum processing, enforce their borders, broaden legal migration pathways and expand temporary worker programs. The participating countries include the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Western Hemisphere countries.

As part of the declaration, the White House on Friday promised $314 million in humanitarian assistance for Venezuelan migrants and refugees who have fled President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian regime — more than 6 million people total, according to U.N. estimates.