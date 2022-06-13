Key senators want gun overhaul bill written this week

Legislative text for a bipartisan agreement to overhaul gun laws will need to be drafted this week if there is any chance of passage before the July Fourth recess, key senators said Monday.

"I will say it will be difficult to get this all written and passed and to the president's desk in the next two weeks, but we are ... drafting the bill as we speak, and are going to be working to try to get this done by the end of next week," Connecticut Democratic Sen. Christopher S. Murphy said Monday.

Murphy appeared with fellow Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and advocates for enhancing gun safety laws at the state capitol complex in Hartford. Both senators were involved in the discussions that led to Sunday's framework.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has already promised to prioritize the measure once the text is ready. The agreement has the formal backing of 10 Republicans and 10 Democratic caucus members.

Speaking Monday on the Senate floor, Schumer praised the framework released Sunday, saying there is “a lot of work left to do before we actually pass a bill.”