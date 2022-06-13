Supreme Court limits relief for certain detained immigrants

The Supreme Court in two opinions Monday limited the ability of certain immigrants to request release after six months in detention facilities, and also limited the ability of lower courts to consider class action claims from detained immigrants.

In an 8-1 ruling, the high court found that the federal government is not required to give immigrants bond hearings after six months in detention, if those immigrants had already been ordered deported.

The case turned on an immigration law provision that governs the detention of immigrants who have been ordered removed, but not yet deported for various reasons. It was brought by Antonio Arteaga-Martinez, a Mexican citizen who re-entered the U.S. after being deported, and is now requesting humanitarian relief.

Though he has no criminal history, Arteaga-Martinez was detained without bond while the immigration judge considered his request for immigration protections. He was released on bond after lower courts ruled he was required to have a bond hearing.

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in the majority opinion Monday, wrote that there “is no plausible construction of the text” of that immigration provision that would require the government to provide bond hearings, where the government would also shoulder the burden of proof.