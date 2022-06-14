Key results from Tuesday’s primaries and special election

Voters in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina nominated candidates Tuesday to run for House and Senate in November, while a district in South Texas held a special election to fill an open seat.

Here's highlights of what happened. This report will be updated.

Texas

Flores flips 34th District: Republican Mayra Flores will serve the remainder of former Rep. Filemon Vela’s term after defeating Democrat Dan Sanchez and two others in a special election in Texas’ 34th District. Though it may flip back in November, when redistricting adds more Democratic voters and Flores will face Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, the win bolsters GOP arguments of momentum heading into the midterms, especially among Latino voters in South Texas. The special election was run using the same boundaries that gave Vela, who resigned in March to join a lobbying firm, a 13-point win in 2020. With an estimated 99 percent of the vote in, Flores had 51 percent to Sanchez’ 43 percent when the AP called the race at 10:13 p.m. Central time. Inside Elections rates the November race Solid Democratic.

South Carolina

Rice ousted: Rep. Tom Rice, one of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, was soundly beaten in Tuesday's primary in the 7th District by a state lawmaker backed by former President Donald Trump. Rice had less than 25 percent to state Rep. Russell Fry's 51 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 11:01 p.m. with an estimated 98.4 percent of the vote counted. There were five other Republicans running. Fry, the state House majority chief whip, centered his campaign on Rice’s impeachment vote. He also highlighted a legislative record that included work to expand the rights of state residents to openly carry firearms, dramatically limit abortion access and oppose some COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Rice stood by his impeachment vote, saying on NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW” on Tuesday, “I don’t vote to preserve my job, I vote to do the right thing.”

Mace beats Arrington: Rep. Nancy Mace defied Trump’s efforts to oust her, overcoming his depiction of her as an unhinged traitor to conservative values to beat the challenger he backed in a Republican primary Tuesday. Mace was leading former state Rep. Katie Arrington 53 percent to 45 percent when the AP called the race at 11:13 p.m. Mace was among Trump’s fiercest critics in the days after Jan. 6, but she sided with Trump’s defenders on a series of key votes, and appealed to his supporters on issues he made popular.