Rep. Angie Craig has some ideas about how to restore faith in Congress. For starters, no one should get too comfortable.

She wants to keep her colleagues from flying in first class and end their glide paths to K Street by creating a lifetime ban on lobbying. It hasn’t exactly caught on.

“We’ll see what kind of reform-minded people are in Congress in the next, say, five to 10 years,” she says. “But we just can’t sit idly by and allow the reputation of Congress to stay in the gutter.”

For the moderate Democrat from Minnesota, it’s not just about distancing herself from party leadership in a potentially tough election year. She began calling for a ban on members owning individual stocks in 2019, for example, before the current bipartisan push to overhaul the STOCK Act.

Craig sat down with CQ Roll Call last month to talk about which goals are realistic, why professional diversity matters and what it’s like to be the first openly lesbian mom in Congress.