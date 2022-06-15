Mental health becomes focal point of Senate gun framework

Mental health advocates are walking a fine line on the Senate’s bipartisan gun violence package framework — happy that it contains long sought-after provisions to expand access to treatment while stressing that there is little connection between gun homicides and mental illness.

A framework released Sunday calls for expanding access to mental health care across the country, with gun control opponents framing those provisions as part of the solution to reducing mass shootings.

But experts say expanding access to care likely won’t do much to reduce gun homicides because the vast majority of people with mental illness will never become violent.

It could, however, have an impact on suicides, which make up more than half of gun deaths in the United States, and could support survivors of gun violence, who can experience anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“‘Fix mental health’ is a good slogan for different public health problems that intersects with gun violence at the edges,” said Jeffrey Swanson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University School of Medicine. Clinicians have long described gun violence as a public health problem created by easy access to guns.