Egad! It’s a guide to the 2022 midterms

Egad is one of those fusty words that you associate with Dr. Watson in a Sherlock Holmes mystery or P.G. Wodehouse mocking the British aristocracy. But taken as the acronym EGAD, it becomes a handy guide to the 2022 midterm elections.

Just four months until early voting begins in earnest, the issue contours of the election are coming into focus. And they spell the letters in EGAD — the economy, guns, abortion and democracy.

There was a time when I optimistically believed that 2022 would be a victory-over-COVID-19 election. While the virus no longer registers as a major factor in the polls, it is difficult to mask its continuing toll on American life.

Even though the National Republican Congressional Committee has been running an ongoing press-release campaign entitled, “Biden Border Crisis,” immigration ranks as a secondary issue with all groups except Republicans, according to a recent FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey. And it is difficult to believe that the latest breathless accounts of another caravan of 6,000 people heading north to the border will change that political calculus in November.

Even though Joe Biden’s approval rating is slowly dipping below 40 percent and the generic ballot question tends to narrowly favor the Republicans, the EGAD issue cluster may somewhat balance the scales on Election Day.