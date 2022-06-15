On DACA anniversary, Democrats call for Senate immigration action

Democratic leaders on Wednesday called on the Senate to pass legislation to enshrine permanent protections for young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, a decade after the Obama administration announced a program to give them temporary relief.

In events marking the anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, House and Senate Democrats urged Senate action on a House-passed bill to put these immigrants, often known as Dreamers, on a path to citizenship.

“We are not giving up,” Sen. Alex Padilla, the California Democrat in charge of the Senate’s immigration subcommittee, said at a rally outside the Capitol with dozens of Dreamers and other immigrant advocates.

Later in the day, Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who has spearheaded legislative efforts to protect Dreamers for more than two decades, said it is “time for Congress to step up and meet our responsibility.”

“Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, let’s get this done,” Durbin said on the Senate floor.