Prospects dim for quick deal on Senate immigration proposals

Senate negotiators sounded doubtful they could put forward a bipartisan immigration proposal before Congress leaves Washington for an August break, dimming the prospects to pass long-awaited immigration changes ahead of midterm elections that could flip control of Congress.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, one of the four senators meeting regularly to discuss bipartisan immigration bills, said Wednesday that the group is “not going to have the capacity to have anything put down before we return from the August recess.”

“It’s just that we’re down to effectively four weeks — four-and-a-half weeks of chamber time — and a lot of things that are already planned to be slotted in,” Tillis said.

Sen. Bob Menendez, a vocal proponent of legislation to legalize undocumented immigrants, was also pessimistic Wednesday that any immigration bills could move before recess.

The New Jersey Democrat said he is “not aware of any progress of any consequence made by” the immigration group, which also includes Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., and Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and John Cornyn, R-Texas.