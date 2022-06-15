Primary takeaways: How to deal with Trump; and the Texas blues

Rep. Nancy Mace became the latest Capitol Hill Republican to overcome sustained and personal attacks from former President Donald Trump when she won a closely watched primary against a Trump-backed challenger in a coastal South Carolina district Tuesday.

But just up the coast, one of her fellow Republicans and Trump targets, Rep. Tom Rice, was soundly defeated. Trump’s endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada also beat his closest challenger in an eight-way primary by more than 20 points.

On the Democratic side, a progressive challenge to the dean of Nevada’s House delegation fizzled. But in a special election in South Texas, the party lost a seat it won by a 13-point margin in 2020, possibly foreshadowing more losses to come.

Here are several takeaways from those races:

Testing the Trump limit

Mace’s win against challenger Katie Arrington in the 1st District Republican primary could provide a path for Republicans looking to distance themselves from the former president, but it also came as her more conservative colleague, Rice, lost his primary to state Rep. Russell Fry the 7th District.