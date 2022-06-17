Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referral spat was avoidable — and unnecessary

ANALYSIS — Evidence. The word was uttered 41 times Monday during the Jan. 6 select committee’s second much-anticipated June hearing and over and over by its members during a weeklong cable TV blitz.

But we have not heard that much direct evidence. Put a different way: The panel of seven Democrats and two politically excommunicated Republicans have yet to turn the hours of video footage from police officers’ body cameras, Capitol security cameras and rioters’ own self-incriminating social media posts into dots that actually connect.

At least not yet.

It is telling that panel members are not talking much — or at all, really — about drawing those lines. When pressed about proving their allegations, members typically say very little while making no hard promises.

“Well, I think you have seen in the last two hearings that we do have evidence for the assertions that we make during the hearings, and I will let folks tune in to the third hearing to see the evidence,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., told CNN.