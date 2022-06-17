Next Alaska House member will come from a field of four that includes Palin

Three of the four candidates who advanced from Alaska’s all-party special House primary last weekend may have familiar names, but the Last Frontier State is living up to its nickname by venturing into unexplored territory in the way it will pick a winner in August to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term.

Sarah Palin, the former Republican governor who was her party’s 2008 vice presidential nominee and an early darling of the conservative tea party movement, led the 48-candidate field, from which the top four will face off on Aug. 16.

Palin, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in the race, had 28 percent of the vote with an estimated 81 percent counted as of Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Republican Nick Begich III was running second with 19 percent, while independent Al Gross, the 2020 challenger to GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan, was third with 13 percent. The fourth spot had not been called by the AP, but Democrat Mary Peltola was vying for it with 9 percent, followed by Republican Tara Sweeney with less than 6 percent. Independent Santa Claus, a white-bearded resident of North Pole, Alaska, who legally changed his name to that of the jolly old elf, was sixth with less than 5 percent.

Begich is a grandson of former Democratic Rep. Nick Begich, who held the seat until 1972 when he was presumed killed in a plane crash along with then-House Majority Leader Hale Boggs, a Democrat from Louisiana. Young, who died in March at age 88, held the seat after winning a special election to replace Begich.