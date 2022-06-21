Will the Democrats’ working-class strategy pay off?

ANALYSIS — There has been plenty of talk over the past few years about the Democrats’ problems appealing to white, blue-collar voters.

From Stanley Greenberg’s article “The Democrats’ 'Working-Class Problem'” (2017) to his report “Polling: How Democrats Can Win Back the Working Class” (2021) and Democracy Corps’ report “Getting Heard By Our Discontented Working Class Voters” (2022), there has been no shortage of concern about the party’s future.

November’s midterm elections will present something of a test for Democratic strategists. What kind of coalition — and candidates — will get the party back on a winning track?

Does the party need to reach out to non-college educated, blue-collar whites, or should it seek to build a coalition around centrist Democrats, particularly suburban voters with at least a college degree? Or, is the key mobilizing progressives who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 but now seem less enthusiastic about his presidency?

Of course, party leaders don’t have to make an either-or choice. Democrats would like to find candidates and messages that appeal to a variety of voters.