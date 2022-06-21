New Hampshire Republicans had to draw one line to bisect the Granite State into two congressional districts. They only had to move about 9,000 people from the 1st to the 2nd District. Yet the state Supreme Court had to finally step in at the end to draw the line and New Hampshire was the last state to finish the redistricting process.

Now that the new line is in place, New Hampshire is one of the top states to watch for the height of a political wave that could be hitting the entire country in favor of Republicans. Because, in the past, New Hampshire has gone with the national tide.

Republicans came into 2006 with full control of the congressional delegation. But Democrat Carol Shea-Porter scored upset victories in the primary and general elections (the latter against Rep. Jeb Bradley) and Democrat Paul Hodes defeated GOP Rep. Charlie Bass, giving Democrats control of both House seats. Overall, Democrats gained 31 seats in President George W. Bush’s second midterm and made Nancy Pelosi the first woman speaker of the House.

In President Barack Obama’s first midterm in 2010, Republicans gained 63 seats in the House nationwide including Republican Frank Guinta’s defeat of Shea-Porter and Bass’ win in Hodes’ open seat in New Hampshire.

[More House race ratings | Initial Senate race ratings]